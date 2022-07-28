Please join the children of Bill and Bonnie Begeman as they honor their parents on their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4.

Together they have found a friendship, raised a family, and built a beautiful marriage.

They have many friends and family near and far, so we invite you to celebrate this special day with them by sending a card or note to include a memory and or simply express your good wishes.

Please mail your card to arrive near Aug. 4. Cards can be mailed to

PO Box 655, Norfolk, NE 68702.

Tags

In other news

Bill and Bonnie Begeman

Bill and Bonnie Begeman

Please join the children of Bill and Bonnie Begeman as they honor their parents on their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4.