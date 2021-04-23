Bill and Bev Baker

Bill and Bev (Koenig) Baker of Norfolk will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 30. Their family is requesting a card shower to celebrate.
Bill and Bev were married on April 30, 1961, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. They have six children: Keith and Treasa Baker of Sloan, Iowa, Kevin Baker, Vicki and Clayton Scheffler, Vonis (deceased), Valerie Williams, all of Norfolk, and Valissa and Chad Tegeler of Battle Creek. They have 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards will reach them at 1006 Southern Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.