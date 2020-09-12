Bill and Bev Alderson

Please join us the children of Bill and Bev Alderson as we honor our parents’ 55th wedding anniversary.

Bill and Bev were married Sept. 19, 1965, in Oakdale.During their life journey they have found deep friendship, raised a family and built a beautiful life and marriage plus developed a heart for service. Prior to retirement, Dad worked for NPPD and Mom was a homemaker. They are both active in their church, Lions club and the Antelope County Food Pantry. Bill and Bev have made their home in Elgin for the last 30 years where they love to entertain and be surrounded by their six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

They have many family and friends who aren't nearby, so we invite you to help us celebrate them on their special day by sending them a card or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes for this milestone occasion.

Please your mail your card or note the week of Sept. 14th to P.O. Box 161, Elgin, NE 68636. Lance and Stephi Mortensen Family.

David and Karen Drahota

The family of David and Karen Drahota is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Church in Dodge on Sept. 17, 1960. Their children are Mike and Anita Drahota of Sioux City, Iowa, Mark and Deb Zimmerer and Doug…

Dennis and Delores Hoffman

The family of Dennis and Delores Hoffman are requesting a card shower for their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020.

Steve and Phyllis Dahlkoetter

Steve and Phyllis (Stuhr) Dahlkoetter are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They were married Sept. 19, 1970, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with four children, Chad, Stephanie, Brandi and twin Mandi (deceased).

Duane and Janice Goff

The family of Duane and Janice Goff requests a card shower to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17, 2020. Their family includes daughter Marsha Aldrige of Des Moines, Iowa, and her husband, Jim, and granddaughters Rachel of Seattle, Wash., and Hannah of Chicago.

Jim and Marilyn Krueger

The family of Jim and Marilyn Krueger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10, 2020. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill on Sept. 10, 1960.

Gerry and Kay Wattier

The family of Gerry and Kay Wattier of Hoskins are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5, 2020. Their family includes daughter Kelli Wattier-Sovereign of Yankton and daughter Brandi Fuchs and her husband, Jim of Hoskins, eight grandchildren and three…

Danny and Donna Smith

The family of Danny “Pete” and Donna Smith of Battle Creek are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2, 2020.