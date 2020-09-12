Please join us the children of Bill and Bev Alderson as we honor our parents’ 55th wedding anniversary.
Bill and Bev were married Sept. 19, 1965, in Oakdale.During their life journey they have found deep friendship, raised a family and built a beautiful life and marriage plus developed a heart for service. Prior to retirement, Dad worked for NPPD and Mom was a homemaker. They are both active in their church, Lions club and the Antelope County Food Pantry. Bill and Bev have made their home in Elgin for the last 30 years where they love to entertain and be surrounded by their six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
They have many family and friends who aren't nearby, so we invite you to help us celebrate them on their special day by sending them a card or note to include a memory or simply express your good wishes for this milestone occasion.
Please your mail your card or note the week of Sept. 14th to P.O. Box 161, Elgin, NE 68636. Lance and Stephi Mortensen Family.