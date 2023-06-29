Barry and Margaret Evans

The family of Barry and Margaret (Stech) Evans of Osmond would like to honor their parents and grandparents with a card shower in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 7.
Barry and Margaret were married at St. Mary’s of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Osmond on July 7, 1973.
The couple has been blessed with three children: Lori and Thomas Wingert of Osmond, Brian and Melinda Evans of Osmond and Eddie Evans of Norfolk. They also have two grandchildren: Kayla and Ashley Wingert, both of Osmond.
Anniversary wishes will reach the couple at 86125 549th Ave., Osmond, NE 68765.