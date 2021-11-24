On Nov. 26, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek, Arvid Warneke married his bride, Jane Praeuner Warneke. Fifty years later their children are asking for the couple to be showered with cards and congratulations for this union.
The couple has built their life on the farm North of Battle Creek, with Arvid farming and raising livestock and Jane managing and later owning Red Bud Hardware. They have been huge supporters of their church, school and hometown from the beginning by being on church boards, school boards, betterment club and as business owners in the community.
They are blessed with a loving family, daughter Amy and husband Lawrence Walz, son Anthony and wife Lisa, daughter Andrea and husband Chad Kelderman; grandchildren Ashley, Buddy and (Lawson) Walz, Kaden and Kanon Warneke, Blake, Caylee and Cruz Kelderman; and great-granddaughter Lydia Walz-Kruger.
Please join us in congratulating their 50 years together and God’s blessings for their continued journey. Cards may be sent to 84473 544th Ave., Meadow Grove, NE 68752.