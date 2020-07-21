Arnold and Jeannie Oltjenbruns were married on a hot Sunday evening at Concordia Lutheran Church at Clearwater on July 24, 1960. They were blessed with five children. Arnold farmed and spent decades milking cows. Jeannie helped with the dairy and gave piano lessons in her home where she continues to do so today. They have been blessed with 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Arnold and Jeannie will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on July 24, 2020. Please join their family during this time of isolation and social distancing by sending them well wishes at P.O. Box 812, Plainview, NE 68769.