Arland and Deloris Mozer will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 5. They were married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden in 1955.
Due to the current health regulation, we are unable to celebrate this special occasion together. We would like to honor them with a card shower.
Family members are daughters Roxanne Hartman of Fremont, Ronda (Mark) Manske of Lincoln, Rebecca (Terry) Bennett of Tilden, Ranea Rystrom of Meadow Grove; along with 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 84950 538 Ave., Meadow Grove, NE 68752.