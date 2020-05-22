Arland and Deloris Mozer

Arland and Deloris Mozer will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on June 5. They were married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden in 1955.

Due to the current health regulation, we are unable to celebrate this special occasion together. We would like to honor them with a card shower.

Family members are daughters Roxanne Hartman of Fremont, Ronda (Mark) Manske of Lincoln, Rebecca (Terry) Bennett of Tilden, Ranea Rystrom of Meadow Grove; along with 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 84950 538 Ave., Meadow Grove, NE 68752.

The family of Michael and Lois Sindelar is requesting a card shower for their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2. Since we can’t gather, Brenda (Tony) Wolles, Rennee (Brad) Utemark and Steve (Kathie Blum) Sindelar would like to honor them with a card shower for their special day.

The family of Joe and Kathy Herian are requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th anniversary. They were married May 23, 1970, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Don and Marvene Wragge will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married May 26, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

The family of Larry and Janice (Molacek) Knaak has requested a card shower to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 1.

The daughter of Jerry and Linda O’Banion is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. Jerry and Linda were married June 6, 1970, at the Methodist Church in Blair. They are the parents of Kimberly (Dell) O’Banion Warneke of Tilden. The couple have three grandchildre…

The family of Walter and Viola (Schmiedcke) Kaser would like to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married May 29, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. They have two children, Marlin Kaser of Madison and Denise and Duane Schwarz of Humphrey. Their…

Kermit and JoAnne Benshoof are celebrating their 60th anniversary on May 22 with a card shower. They were married May 22, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

The children of Clayton and Barbara Ellsworth are requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married June 1, 1960, in Beatrice at St. John’s Lutheran Church.