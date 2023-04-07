Allen and Terri Wuebben

Allen and Terri (Donner) Wuebben of Norfolk will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 9. God has blessed them with two children, Heath (Stephanie) Wuebben of West Point and Erin (Corey) Wuebben Suelter of Wheaton, Ill. We’re so grateful for the love you’ve shown us and others, and for being the example of a loving, supportive partnership you’ve demonstrated through your many decades of commitment to each other. We love you so much.
Their children would love your help in celebrating this anniversary milestone with a card shower in their honor. Cards can be sent to 1101 Tara Heights Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.