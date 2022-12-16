Allan and Doris Kluthe

The family of Allan and Doris (Thille) Kluthe kindly request a card shower in honor of the couple's 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to 83888 520th Ave., Elgin, NE 68636.

