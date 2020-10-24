Al and Fern Schneider

The children of Al and Fern Schneider are requesting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 24, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson.

Al and Fern have seven children: Neil (Denna) Schneider of Allen, Marlene (Paul) Simpson of Tucson, Ariz., Mike (Linda) Schneider of Omaha, Pat Schneider, Mary Jo (Bob) Nelson, Deb (Dan) Funk, all of Norfolk, and Lisa (Herb) Ziegenbein of Plainview. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to them at 1814 W. Taylor Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.

Den and Connie Mather

Den and Connie Mather

The family of Den and Connie Mather would like to wish them a happy 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 1 with a card shower!

Ken and Arvona Jaeger

Ken and Arvona Jaeger

The family of Ken and Arvona Jaeger is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 7. They were married at First Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Vernon and Mary Hilkemann

Vernon and Mary Hilkemann

The family of Vernon and Mary Hilkemann is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 30.

Lee and Neoma Stelling

Lee and Neoma Stelling

The family of Lee and Neoma Stelling invite you to help us celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary. Lee and Neoma were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard on Oct. 23, 1955. They farmed their entire life northwest of Orchard before moving to town in 1995. Congratulations may re…

Alan and Karen Sonder

Alan and Karen Sonder

The family of Alan and Karen Sonder is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 25. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills.

Emil and Vivian Boubin

Emil and Vivian Boubin

The children of Emil and Vivian Boubin invite you to join them in celebrating their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24, 2020. Emil and Vivian were blessed with seven children: Joyce (Dan) Compton, Judy (Todd) Grashorn, Bob Boubin, Janet (John) Anderson, Larry Boubin, Dennis (Amber)…

Fred and Pam Nathan

Fred and Pam Nathan

Fred and Pam Nathan of Madison are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Oct. 10, 1970, in Norfolk. They have two children, Nikki (Jeff) Lampe and Jaime Nathan, and two grandsons, Aric Nathan and Austin Nathan.

Tony and Melissa Valdez

Tony and Melissa Valdez

The family of Tony and Melissa Valdez of Norfolk would like to wish the newlyweds a very happy first anniversary. They were married Oct. 18, 2019. They have been together for eight years. Together they have five children, Anthony, Nazlyn, Ayana, Kashton and Taiyari. We wish them many more ye…