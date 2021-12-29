Abortion, voting rights, critical race theory and vaccine mandates.
While in most cases, it’s unclear what form specific legislation might take, there’s little doubt among political observers that the issues will play some role in the 60-day session that starts Wednesday, Jan. 5 — a session that is already slated to be jam-packed with legislative action, including the allocation of $1 billion in federal COVID relief money.
Access to voting also has been a subject of legislation in other states over the last year, following the 2020 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign to undermine its results.
According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School, at least 19 states enacted 34 laws between January and Dec. 7 of this year that made it harder to vote, more than any year since the center started tracking a decade ago.
The center predicts such efforts to continue in 2022, partly because of bills carrying over from last year, lawmakers pre-filing bills in some states and “ongoing mobilization around the Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
It doesn’t list Nebraska as one of its top states to monitor in 2022, but it does list Nebraska among states where restrictive bills are carrying over. The footnotes include a bill from Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling that would ask voters whether to amend Nebraska’s constitution to require photo ID to vote.
Slama also is backing an ongoing petition drive in Nebraska that would put the voter ID issue on the ballot. She was traveling and couldn’t be reached for an interview this past week.
There doesn’t seem to be a single documented case in the state of the impersonation such a voter ID law would address, The Omaha World-Herald reported in August. But supporters have framed it as a prevention strategy. Opponents say it’s an unnecessary barrier, especially for people already at the margins of voting access.
While advocates for and against voter ID requirements largely tend to fall along party lines, with Republicans for and Democrats against, polls have found a majority of Americans support them.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who is chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said he’s not aware of any major voting-related legislation this session.
He has upcoming meetings with Secretary of State Bob Evnen, he said, and expects to have elections cleanup bills in the committee.
“Nothing has been written on these yet, and they shouldn’t be controversial,” Brewer wrote in a text message.
* * *
Coming Wednesday: Conservative politicians — including Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Republican candidates who want to take his seat after next year’s elections — have brought the topics of race and equity into the political fray under the banner of “critical race theory.”