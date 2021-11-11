Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton and Platte Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&