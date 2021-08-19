Norfolk — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott and Brenda Carhart, fourth generation owners. This year, Carhart Lumber is celebrating 100 years of business with each of their nine locations across Nebraska — Norfolk, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfield, Tilden, Neligh, Burwell, O’Neill and North Platte, and subdivisions Carhart Kitchen & Bath, Carhart Interior Designs and Carhart Insulation.
Carhart Lumber purchased J.J. Melick & Sons Lumber and Coal business in Neligh in 1946. Roy Christensen was the first manager to run Carhart Christensen Lumber. He was established in Pierce until he was drafted by the United States Navy during WWII. He then returned to Carhart Lumber and managed the Neligh yard until being promoted to general manager.
Mike Philben took over as manager of Carhart Philben Lumber in 1954 and ran the store until 1962, when Charles Carhart took over. The Neligh location then solely became Carhart Lumber. Charles brought extraordinary communication and diplomatic skills, which enriched the opportunities for training store employees and increased the effectiveness of all employees.
“His activity in the communities created individual relationships which are remembered long into this new century,” Bob Carhart said. Charles moved back to Wayne headquarters shortly after the passing of his father, Ralph Carhart.
In March 1970, Tom Anderson took over management of Carhart Lumber in Neligh. He ran the Tilden yard for 11 years prior to moving to the Neligh location.
In 1974, Carhart Lumber purchased the Neligh Skating Rink on West Fourth Street and remodeled for a modern-day showroom. This is where Carhart is still located today. Some of the old skating rink floor is still intact in the back storage room. It serves as a piece of Neligh’s history even though the exterior has been updated throughout the years.
Carhart in Neligh has had some superb managers over the years, all who have been paramount in shaping the company into what it is today — Lynn Koehler, Don Zegers, Rick Alderson, Kevin Curtis, Kelly Kerkman and, most recently, Jeff Hixson.
In 2017, Carhart Lumber purchased and remodeled the old O.K. Tire building along Highway 275 to create a home office for Carhart Installed Insulation, a subdivision of Carhart Lumber. Carhart Installed Insulation is independently contracted and managed by Dan Murray and serves all of Nebraska and parts of South Dakota and Iowa.
“Insulation is an underestimated home improvement necessity, and it can be complicated. Having a crew who can do it for the homeowner is a necessary service to offer in this industry,” said Brenda Carhart.
Today’s Carhart Lumber staff in Neligh brings a variety of specialties, unlike some of the other locations. Tiffany Stelling helps customers with interior design questions including picking and matching paint colors, countertop selection and kitchen and bathroom cabinetry design.
In 2018, Carhart in Neligh welcomed Van Jacobsen to the team. Van has over 50 years of flooring experience. He offers his expertise when selecting the right flooring for a home with professional in-home measurements and installation. Jeff Hixson, Colten Marsh and Branden Smith complete the team of experts at Carhart Lumber in Neligh, focusing their efforts primarily on contractors, drafting and design, and building materials.
From the Do-It-Yourself project to building a new home, Carhart Lumber in Neligh will continue to provide customers with quality products and expert advice for years to come. Thank you Neligh, for all of your support throughout the years.Carhart over the years. We are proud to serve you and we hope to continue for years to come.
As we celebrate 100 years at our 10 locations through 2021, read our stories on our location pages at www.carhartlumber.com.