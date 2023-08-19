Off Road Speedway

Chad Bruns of Wayne, NE, Ron Pettitt of Norfolk, NE, and Kyle Wilkinson of Neligh, NE compete in their IMCA Stock Car race Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.

 Norfolk Daily News correspondent/Jonathon Dover

Off Road Speedway results: 

IMCA Late Models -- Beau Johnson, Plainview

IMCA Stock Cars -- Tanner Pettitt, Norfolk

IMCA Hobby Stocks -- Mark Arduser, Battle Creek

IMCA SportMods -- Dean Wilkinson, Neligh

Four-cylinders -- Anthony Ahlman, Norfolk

