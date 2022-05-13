Critical race theory has been a hot-button issue during school board meetings across the nation, and Norfolk is no exception.
During the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, Norfolk High School’s English literary curriculum was heavily criticized. According to comments made, the curriculum contains inappropriate material and CRT themes.
Randy Dee, an NPS board of education candidate who did not advance to the November general election in Tuesday’s primary election, addressed school board members during the public comment section of the meeting.
“Basically, we say we're not teaching SES (sex-education standards) or CRT,” Dee said. “You can say that because it's not called that by the curriculum that you approved.”
Some of the literary pieces that Dee said were teaching CRT at Norfolk High School were:
— “The Negro Speaks of Rivers,” by Langston Hughes
— “Color Of An Awkward Conversation,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
— “How it Feels to be Colored Me,” by Zora Neale Hurston
“I'm seeing a trend here. Yet, we don't teach CRT in our schools? I find it hard to believe,” Dee said.
Dee also mentioned two movies — “Fences” (2016) and “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), which were approved for the Norfolk High School curriculum.
“Let's talk about another movie on this list, ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ ” Dee said. “A wonderful movie, I love it. Great movie ... for adults.”
According to Dee, “Little Miss Sunshine” contains the “F” word 33 times. He also played a clip from the movie with bleeped-out profanity at the meeting.
Dee then asked Jami Jo Thompson, the superintendent of NPS, to go over the English literary curriculum again.
“I think we need to look for something, for something else,” Dee said.
This is not the first time that Dee has critiqued the NPS-approved curriculum.
At a candidates forum last month, Dee also condemned the Norfolk High School curriculum for containing inappropriate material.
“I was appalled when I saw some of the stuff that is in the curriculum for next year, (which is) approved for the six-year plan,” Dee said. “It's just wrong. How many parents knew that this was in there?”
The literary works that Dee mentioned during the candidates forum were “Song of Solomon,” “Invisible Man” and the movie “Boyhood.”
Although board members weren’t allowed to respond to Dee during the public comment section, Thompson replied to his statements later in the board of education meeting.
“It is important to note that the program that we purchased only contains very short segments of those literary works,” Thompson said. “The district did not purchase the add-on package which would have given access to the entire stories and playwright.”
According to Thompson, the segments that were purchased do not contain any inappropriate language that was referenced at the candidates forum.
“I would suspect that that is the case of the other items that were brought up tonight, that the segments we have do not contain any inappropriate language or content,” Thompson said. “But we would certainly be happy to research that.
“Our teaching and learning team and teachers have been through the program that we purchased, very thoroughly, and have not seen anything of concern within the purchase.”
Thompson also responded to Dee’s comments about CRT later in the meeting.
CRT is a college-level academic concept, which examines social policies through the lens of racism. CRT is not taught in Norfolk Public Schools, she said.
“What we do teach is for students to be kind to one another, to be respectful of different viewpoints,” Thompson said. “Our goal is to make our public schools a place where everyone feels safe, welcome and valued. We will continue to take proactive educational steps to eliminate racism and discrimination in our schools.”
Other school board candidates also attended the board of education meeting but did not comment.
Candidates Cindy Booth, Randy Dee, Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon and Leonor Fuhrer all attended the event. Both of the incumbents, Jake Claussen and Leann Widhalm, were also present during the meeting.