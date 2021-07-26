Nebraska native Renee Sobotka is honored to be recognized among the 2021 Forbes Next 1000, an annual initiative that highlights standout entrepreneurs across the United States.
Sobotka is the founder and CEO of True North Technologies, a digital marketing firm based in Lincoln, which offers custom websites, mobile apps, branding, SEO, content writing and social media management for small- to medium-sized businesses.
The Forbes Next 1000 list began in 2020 and is driven by public submissions. This list is open to all U.S. small-business founders and owners so long as they have been operating for a minimum of one year with a maximum of $10 million in annual revenue or Series A funding.
Once per quarter, 250 names are announced across all Forbes platforms, culminating in 1,000 honorees selected from all eight regions of the U.S.
Sobotka, the former Renee Emanuel, grew up in West Point and graduated from West Point Central Catholic High School, and her entire family owned small businesses: a farm, pharmacy, party rentals, automotive parts, lumberyard, and general contractor. Being raised by entrepreneurial parents, Norman and Norma Emanuel, she has always been inspired to own her own business.
Not knowing exactly what type of company she wanted to own, Sobotka earned a finance degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Upon graduating, she went on to become a supervisor of internal audit for Union Pacific Railroad and gained more than 15 years of financial reporting and accounting experience in the banking industry. Throughout her career, she had opportunities to learn and implement innovative software systems and was able witness how these technologies propelled companies to their next stage of growth.
In 2016, Sobotka read an article about Discovering Your True North. It asked, “Are you all you want to be? Are you on a path to fulfilling your dreams?” It went on to explain that True North is your fixed point in a spinning world that helps you stay on track and stay true to who you are. It is derived from your most deeply held beliefs, values and principles. It’s your internal compass, unique to you, representing who you are at your deepest level.
The concept of making decisions based on values made a major impact on her. After her father’s death in 2017, it forced her to think deeply about life. “Am I happy doing what I’m doing? Am I fulfilled? Will I leave a legacy that will make my kids proud?” Her answer was “no.” Sobotka said she felt as though she was selling herself short, and she was determined to run her own company.
This brought her back to finding her own True North and living each day with values of growth, family and honesty. That led to her finding an affordable way to develop websites and mobile apps to help local businesses compete, and in 2019, True North Technologies was born. Since then, True North Technologies has morphed into a full-service digital marketing company helping business owners by providing them with the tools they need to thrive in a digital world.
She then started True North Technologies to shift businesses into the digital age by creating engaging, affordable websites and mobile apps that connect them directly with consumers.
Sobotka said her goal is to continue to grow and develop True North Technologies and its employees. Located in Southeast Community College’s Focus Suites, she hopes to find True North its own space in the near future and add additional cutting-edge products and services along the way.
Sobotka dedicates her success to her parents, as they instilled great morals of faith, generosity and work ethic.
“At True North Technologies, we intend to inspire you to find your own True North and put you on your path to success,” she said.
Sobotka recalls that someone once told her, “No business owner ever has two good days in a row,” which makes this moment that much more exciting for her.