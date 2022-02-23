West Point Inn and Suites, located at 1211 N. Lincoln St. in West Point, has new owners and a new look.
The motel was purchased from the original builders and owner, the Linnenbrink family, in January 2021 and has been extensively refurbished.
The 39-room motel includes four suites, Jacuzzis and a meeting room with capacity for 75 people. It also has new televisions, newly installed lighting in the parking lot and a truck parking lot.
It is owned by Dee Patel and managed by Harry Patel. It employs four people.