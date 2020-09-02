Weeder recognized by national group

Clint Weeder of McMill CPAs & Advisors was recently recognized as a 2020 “40 Under Forty” honoree by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.
The 40 Under Forty program recognizes emerging leaders for their past accomplishments and their contributions yet to come.
Weeder is a shareholder at McMill CPAs & Advisors, as well as the firm’s leading business valuator. He is a certified public accountant and a certified valuation analyst with more than 13 years of experience specializing in investment advisory services, tax planning, tax compliance and consulting for individuals and businesses.
Weeder’s professional affiliations include memberships to the American Institute of CPAs and the Nebraska Society of CPAs. He also is a member of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.