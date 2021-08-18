WAYNE — State Nebraska Bank & Trust will celebrate its grand opening of the SNBuilding on Friday, Aug. 20, at 1010 Main St. in Wayne.
The SNBuilding — a 14,000-square-foot facility located across from Wayne State College — serves as home to the bank’s second location in Wayne. The campus branch features a walk-in lobby, 24-hour ATM and drive-through lanes. The building has a basketball and pickleball court for community use and already has proven to be a popular addition to the community.
“We’ve had such great usage of our gym, from families playing pickleball and basketball to companies hosting conferences,” said Ashley Rewinkel, branch manager and personal banker at the campus branch.
Rewinkel is responsible for opening and administering loans, managing the day-to-day workflow of the campus branch and overseeing use of the SNBuilding’s community gym. Community members may sign up to use the gym at the campus branch. The space also is available to rent for parties and conferences.
The SNBuilding was designed by Roy Ley with Hoke Ley, an architecture and interior design firm in Lawrence, Kansas. He also designed the bank’s main branch at Second and Main streets in Wayne.
Otte Construction of Wayne served as the general contractor. Bank officials said it was a priority to hire local contractors as much as possible throughout construction to help support the local economy.
The SNBuilding also is home to the bank’s partners, State National Insurance Co.; BeckAg, a provider of consulting services for the agricultural industry; and Title Services of the Plains.
Now 80% full, the bank has three individual office suites remaining for lease on the second floor.
“We wanted to give back to our community and make another long-term investment in Wayne by opening this facility,” said Matthew Ley, CEO of State Nebraska Bank & Trust. “We look forward to welcoming Wayne State College students to Wayne this fall and seeing more community members use our gym.”
The campus branch is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Saturdays open only via the drive-through.
The open house will begin at 9 a.m. with food and giveaways. The chamber coffee will take place at 10 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting. The event also will include a free-throw contest in the community gym.