From Waste Connections: 

Some customer like to come out and visit with our drivers. (They really do appreciate your kindness and getting to know you.) If you need to speak with a driver we ask that you

Please leave distance between you and the driver.

Please bag all trash . No loose trash even if it is inside your tote. This is for trash only.

We are not accepting payments of cash or check to be dropped off at our office.

You can pay:

online at our website NorfolkWasteConnections.com

mail a check or money order to 1801 Wood St.

call our office at 402- 644-8300 during business hours with debt or credit card.

Please do not drop off trash or recycling outside our office. We are still providing curb side trash and recycling service.

Tags

In other news

Culver’s to temporarily serve guests via drive-thru only

Norfolk -- To continue serving quality, safe food, Culver’s of Norfolk, located at 924 S. 20th St., is temporarily suspending in-restaurant dining and embracing a drive-thru only model. The in-restaurant closure is a precautionary measure to encourage social distancing practices and is not t…

Hy-Vee announces temporary store changes

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Tuesday evening that its store hours would be shortened to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize the store and restock items in highest demand.

Bankruptcies for March 18, 2020

Bankruptcies for March 18, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Grand opening delayed for Shoe Sensation

NORFOLK — Shoe Sensation has postponed its ribbon-cutting and grand opening weekend due to the evolving concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It was originally set for Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5. Shoe Sensation in Norfolk is currently open for business.