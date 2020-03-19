From Waste Connections:
Some customer like to come out and visit with our drivers. (They really do appreciate your kindness and getting to know you.) If you need to speak with a driver we ask that you
Please leave distance between you and the driver.
Please bag all trash . No loose trash even if it is inside your tote. This is for trash only.
We are not accepting payments of cash or check to be dropped off at our office.
You can pay:
online at our website NorfolkWasteConnections.com
mail a check or money order to 1801 Wood St.
call our office at 402- 644-8300 during business hours with debt or credit card.
Please do not drop off trash or recycling outside our office. We are still providing curb side trash and recycling service.