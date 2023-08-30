Waldow tenders resignation in Stanton

STANTON — The Stanton County Public Power District has announced that Chad Waldow has resigned his position as general manager and chief executive officer effective Sunday, Oct. 1.

Waldow has accepted another position as president and CEO at Southern Public Power District.

During his time in Stanton, Waldow helped the district experience increased financial stability, keep focus on customer service, reliability and affordability and develop a balanced and positive culture within the workforce.

“Chad’s visionary and progressive leadership has positioned the Stanton County Public Power District for success in the years to come,” said Gary Koehlmoos, the district’s board president. “We are incredibly grateful to Chad for the energy, vision and heart that he has dedicated to our district and our customers over the past eight years. We wish him all the best in his future plans and endeavors.”

Julie Clausen and Don Dubas will serve as co-interim general managers as the board of directors begins the process of permanently filling the position.

