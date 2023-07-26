Nebraska Health Care Association recently announced that Traci Haglund, administrator of Wakefield Health Care Center, has been chosen by American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living as a national, future leader in long-term and post-acute care.
Haglund will join the association and center’s Future Leaders program, a yearlong program that offers training and guidance to industry professionals. In her role as administrator, Haglund works to ensure the residents and staff of Wakefield Health Care Center feel safe and that they are a vital part of the community.
Haglund also served on Wakefield Health Care Center’s board of directors before becoming the facility’s administrator. Selected participants in the Future Leaders program demonstrate leadership potential and represent the interests of state and national long-term care providers. The yearlong program kicks off with the Future Leaders of Long-Term Care in America Symposium held each year in Washington, D.C