Kubat Health Care, one of the largest independent pharmacies in Omaha, has announced a merger with Vital Care Pharmacy of Norfolk.
The union is the second merger to be announced by Kubat in a month.
Vital Care Pharmacy specializes in compounding, home infusion and home health medical equipment.
Kubat Health Care has expanded beyond retail prescription drug sales and custom compounding to offer home medical, respiratory and mobility service lines to better serve the patient population.
“Vital Care Pharmacy is a great partner with Kubat,” said Mitch Deines, vice president of strategic business development at Kubat Health Care. “This merger will benefit the residents of Northeast Nebraska already being served by Vital Care while offering some expanded services provided by Kubat.”
Deines joined Kubat Health Care to concentrate on finding independent pharmacies in rural areas that have been overlooked by larger pharmacy chains, serving smaller demographics and those with long-term care and assisted living facilities.
Vital Care Pharmacy has been a member of the Norfolk community since 2005. The pharmacy will retain its name and current location in Norfolk.