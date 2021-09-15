The final Bruns-Dale Vishay gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, at 55624 849th Road, north of Norfolk.

There will be a potluck brunch and supper. Brunch will start at 10 a.m., with supper at 5 p.m. Past and present employees are welcomed.

GTA, ComPro merge

GTA Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency with several locations in Northeast Nebraska, merged with Compensation Programs (ComPro) on Sept. 1.

Vishay gathering

Creamer wins state title in Iowa

Austin Creamer of Hartington was awarded the title Iowa State Champion Auctioneer on Aug. 17 during a competition at the Iowa State Fair.

Olsson opens Norfolk office

Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, announced recently the firm has opened a new office in Norfolk to better serve its clients throughout the area.