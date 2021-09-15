The final Bruns-Dale Vishay gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, at 55624 849th Road, north of Norfolk.
There will be a potluck brunch and supper. Brunch will start at 10 a.m., with supper at 5 p.m. Past and present employees are welcomed.
GTA Insurance Group, an independent insurance agency with several locations in Northeast Nebraska, merged with Compensation Programs (ComPro) on Sept. 1.
A more than $7 million upgrade project is in store for select Farmers Pride facilities in Northeast Nebraska.
Dennis Collins of Norfolk recently received the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.
Norfolk soon will add Native American food to its dining options.
Austin Creamer of Hartington was awarded the title Iowa State Champion Auctioneer on Aug. 17 during a competition at the Iowa State Fair.
Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, announced recently the firm has opened a new office in Norfolk to better serve its clients throughout the area.
WAYNE — State Nebraska Bank & Trust will celebrate its grand opening of the SNBuilding on Friday, Aug. 20, at 1010 Main St. in Wayne.
UScellular continues to invest in its network with a new VoLTE cell site in Norfolk.