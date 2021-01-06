The Nebraska Department of Labor is reviewing the CARES Act Unemployment Extension, the federal legislation that extends unemployment benefit programs established under the CARES Act.
The department will provide claimants additional information and instructions regarding the modified federal unemployment benefits once it has the program rules from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The state must wait on program guidance from the federal department before beginning the implementation of these benefit programs. Some of these programs will include new eligibility requirements. Once guidance is received, the state department will work to implement the changes as quickly as possible to provide benefits to eligible claimants.
Pending federal guidance, it estimated that implementation of these programs may take at least four to six weeks. Updates regarding the timeline for payments will be provided as guidance is received.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation will provide up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants. A claimant must be eligible through a separate unemployment program to receive this compensation. Once implemented, it will be available to cover weeks of unemployment between Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, and the week ending Wednesday, March 13, 2021.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits to a maximum of 50 weeks. No benefits may be paid for weeks beginning on or after Sunday, April 4, regardless of the number of weeks previously paid.
Weekly certification will be required. Claimants will be required to provide documentation of eligibility to qualify for assistance beginning Sunday, Jan. 31. It will be available until the week ending Saturday, March 13. No new applications will be taken after that date, with allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through week ending Saturday, April 3.
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits to a maximum of 24 weeks. No benefits may be paid for weeks beginning on or after April 4, regardless of the number of weeks previously paid. This compensation will be available until the week ending March 13, with allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through week ending April 3.
Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation will be for individuals who receive at least $5,000 a year in self-employment income. They will receive an additional $100 weekly benefit, in addition to the benefit amounts they otherwise would be eligible for from traditional employment under state law.
The new federally funded “mixed earner” benefit is in addition to the $300 supplemental weekly benefit under Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
States must have methods in place to address claimants who refuse to return to work or refuse to accept an offer of suitable work without good cause.
Program dates and other details will be released pending guidance from federal labor department. The unemployment call center has no further information at this time. Claimants should check for updates regarding benefit programs in NEworks.nebraska.gov.