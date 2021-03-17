A new tree service business is now operational in the Norfolk area.
Uprooted LLC is owned by Norfolk resident Aaron Wichman. The business offers tree trimming and removal, as well as stump removal.
Wichman said he has nine years of professional experience, having worked with another local company before venturing out on his own. Wichman added that he has enjoyed the flexibility offered by running his own business.
Uprooted operates by appointment. Wichman may be contacted through the business’ Facebook page.