Deets Furniture announced this week a milestone for its family-owned business.
Kyle and Maegan Deets have purchased Deets Furniture from Kyle’s parents, Ron and Sharon Deets, who have been involved with the company for the past 41 years.
The transition marks the third generation of the Deets family leading the company, which is marking the occasion storewide throughout the summer.
The business was founded in 1961 by Martin and Norma Deets. In 1987, the company moved to North Riverside Boulevard in Norfolk. In 1997, Deets constructed a 72,000-square-foot store and moved operations to its current location on South Highway 81 in Norfolk.
In 2004, a 12,000-square-foot Budget Furniture & Mattress store was added and in 2018, the Deets family opened an Ashley HomeStore at the 8-acre location on South Highway 81.
Working in the family business isn’t anything new for Kyle Deets. His first job at the store was cutting the grass. He then worked in the warehouse and in sales during high school and college. After nine years of working outside the family business, he rejoined the company in 2015 and has been in key leadership roles since.
The generational transition will give Ron Deets time for his passions — barbecue, golf and family. Ron and Sharon Deets said they are proud that Deets Furniture will continue onto the third generation of their family.
For 62 years, Deets Furniture has served its customers and has gone the extra mile to help them furnish their homes. From its recently remodeled showrooms, Deets Furniture will continue to provide a shopping experience with a focus on fashion, service and value, the Deets family said.
Kyle Deets added, “We understand that creating a beautiful home can be challenging. We are here to help make this process fun and enjoyable. We will remain committed to delivering quality, service and value.”
Deets Furniture is a longtime member of Furniture First, a national, furniture, mattress and home decor buying group.
“We are able to leverage Furniture First’s huge national buying power, which allows us to bring incredible values to our store,” he said.
In addition to its storefront locations, Deets Furniture has an online presence as well at deetsfurniture.com or in person at its three Norfolk locations.