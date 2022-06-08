Hiring teenagers to work for municipalities and government agencies in the summertime can be a win-win situation for towns and young citizens.
But Tracy Juranek, League Association Risk Management assistant executive director, offers caution to municipalities regarding what jobs should be given to these young workers.
“You need to follow Nebraska Department of Labor laws when assigning duties to your young workers as they shouldn’t be doing jobs that require skills that are too difficult or dangerous,” Juranek said.
For example, some jobs that a teenager under 18 years old should not be doing include driving a motor vehicle, using power-driven equipment, excavating and working on roofs.
Jobs that most 14- and 15-year-olds could do would be office and clerical work, clean-up work, kitchen work and cleaning of vehicles. Teenagers also should not do any job that requires climbing a ladder or working from a scaffold.
“All 14- and 15-year-olds are prohibited from operating power-driven lawnmowers. All 16- and 17-year-olds can operate a power-driven lawnmower but cannot transport the mower from job site to job site if it requires the operation of a motor vehicle,” Juranek said.
Some of the rules that might affect communities are:
Age-prohibited activities ages 14-17
— Manufacturing or storing explosives; manufacturing brick, tile, and related products.
— Driving a motor vehicle and being an outside helper on a motor vehicle,
— Coal mining, logging, sawmilling and excavation operations.
— Operating power-driven woodworking machines; power-driven hoisting equipment; power-driven metal-forming, punching and shearing machines; power-driven bakery machines; power-driven paper-products machines; power-driven circular saws, band saws and guillotine shears;
— Meatpacking or processing
— Wrecking, demolition and ship-breaking operations
— Roofing operations,
Some age 14 and 15 permitted activities include:
— Office and clerical work, including the operation of office machines
— Clean-up work, including the use of vacuum cleaners and floor waxers, and maintenance of grounds.
— Kitchen work and other work involved in preparing and serving food and beverages
— Work in connection with cars and trucks confined to dispensing gasoline and oil; courtesy service; car cleaning, washing, and polishing, but not work involving the use of pits, racks or lifting apparatus, or involving the inflation of any tire mounted on a rim equipped with a removable retaining ring.
Some age 14 and 15 prohibited activities include
— Operation or tending of any hoisting apparatus or of any power-driven machinery other than office machines
— Operation of motor vehicles or service as helpers on such vehicles
— Outside window washing that involves working from windowsills and all work that requires the use of ladders, scaffolds or their substitutes
— Setting up, adjusting, cleaning, oiling, or repairing power-driven food slicers and grinders, food choppers and cutters, and bakery-type mixers
— Work in freezers and meat coolers
Hour limitations also apply. Youths who are 18 or older may perform any job, whether hazardous or not, for unlimited hours, in accordance with minimum wage and overtime requirements. Youths 16 and 17 years old may perform any nonhazardous job, for unlimited hours. Youths 14 and 15 years old may work outside school hours in various nonmanufacturing, non-mining nonhazardous jobs up to three hours on a school day; 18 hours in a school week; eight hours on a non-school day; and 40 hours on a non-school week. Also, work must be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., except from June 1 through Labor Day, when evening hours are extended to 9 p.m.