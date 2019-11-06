Aspiring food business owners are invited to a free panel discussion on Thursday, Nov. 14, in Norfolk.
“Table of Experts: Food Business Panel Discussion” will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Norfolk Public Library, Room C, in Norfolk.
This event will be presented in both Spanish and English and is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs.
“Explore turning your food business dream into your own catering business, restaurant, food truck or bakery,” said Vicky Espinoza, Center for Rural Affairs project assistant.
During this discussion, attendees will hear from a food business owner and about local resources to support those who would like to open their own business.
Topics on the agenda include start-up planning, regulations, licensing and inspection, and funding and taxes.
To register, contact Espinoza at 402-687-2100 ext. 1038 or vickye@cfra.org.
QuickBooks to be focus of seminars
Entrepreneurs and business owners in Laurel and Hartington are invited to four workshops focused on QuickBooks for small business.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, two courses will take place at Security Bank in Laurel.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, two trainings will take place at Hartington Public Library in Hartington.
Both days, Basic QuickBooks is set from 9 a.m. to noon and Advanced QuickBooks is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each session is limited to 10 attendees.
These free events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Security Bank in Laurel and Hartington. Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct the courses. The use of laptops and software will be provided.
Registration is required two days in advance.
To register for the Laurel events, call 402-256-3247. To register for the Hartington events, call 402-254-2455.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information.