OMAHA — The impact of COVID-19 on Nebraska’s business and nonprofit communities is improving.

Results from a second round of a survey — part of an ongoing partnership between several University of Nebraska units, including the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC), the Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR) and the Bureau of Business Research and community partners — were released earlier this week.

The results suggest marginal improvements in business conditions compared to the results of the first round, which was conducted in April.

Close to 60% of responding organizations said they were not reducing the number of employees or employee hours, compared with 42% in round one.

However, considerable percentages of the responding organizations continue to report declines in revenue, employment and the overall business climate, including decreasing consumer confidence and the ability to draw back customers.

The second round of the survey was sent to more than 2,000 respondents of the first-round survey in mid-June and closed on June 28. More than 900 responses were received.

The distribution of responses by industry, geography and other demographics factors mimic the distribution received in round one.

New to the survey in round two were questions about federal business support programs like the Payroll Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

Just over half of the organizations responding to the survey applied for payroll protection, and 23% applied for the loan program. Of those that applied for any federal program as a result of COVID-19, 73% of respondents report that they had received support.

The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development were community partners in the survey.

Access to the reports may be found at cpar.unomaha.edu/policy along with the Nebraska Economic Recovery Dashboard.

