Stimulus check scams underway

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service recently announced that the distribution of economic impact payments would begin soon and be distributed automatically with no action required for most people.
This has led to an increase of scam phone calls, text messages or emails asking for personal information and claiming citizens need to provide it to receive the benefits.
The Better Business Bureau is warning everyone to not give out any information to these fake communications, as these checks are being sent out automatically, according to the IRS.
Seniors are especially vulnerable to these kinds of scams.
Tips from BBB regarding economic impact payments:
— No payment or personal information is required to receive a recovery check. The IRS has tax information and will mail the check directly to individuals.
— Those who typically do not file a tax return will need to file a simple tax return to receive the stimulus. See IRS.gov/coronavirus for more information on filing this return.
— The IRS will use your tax return for your address and to calculate and send payments. If you filed in 2019, that information will be used. If you have not filed your 2019 return yet, 2018 filing information will be used.
— No one will call or email you from the government regarding your check. If you receive a text, phone call or email asking you for your personal information, do not respond.
— Be sure you are eligible. Tax filers who have adjusted gross income levels of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples will receive full payment. Payment is reduced by $5 for each $100 above that threshold. Individuals with income above $99,000 or couples above $198,000 with no children are not eligible.
— Reach out. If anyone contacts you to get your personal information, then tries to keep you on the phone or rush you to a decision, hang up. Ask someone you trust, such as a family member or financial adviser, for advice.