Nucor Corp. recently announced comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions reduction strategies that are expected to lower its emissions intensity of steel mills to 77% less than the current global average.
Already among the leading steel companies in its existing carbon footprint, Nucor committed to an additional 35% combined reduction in the Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity of its steel mills by 2030, the company said in a press release issued on Thursday. The company — which operates Nucor Steel, Vulcraft, Nucor Cold Finish and the Nucor Detailing Center in Norfolk — also continues to report and reduce its Scope 3 emissions associated with raw materials.
Beyond 2030, Nucor is committed to further reducing its emissions to a goal of net zero emission steel at scale.
"The green economy is being built on steel. As an electric arc furnace steelmaker and North America's largest recycler, Nucor is already a world leader in sustainable steel,” said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor. “Our (greenhouse gas) intensity is less than one-third the world average, but we are committed to going further."
Topalian added, "Steel will continue to be an essential material for our nation's economy, and Nucor is proving that it can be produced in a sustainable way to help the world meet its climate goals."
Nucor is adopting a multi-pronged approach to reducing its steel mill emissions. By actively supporting the development of new renewable energy sources, Nucor is helping to accelerate the transition of the domestic power grid to a more sustainable, lower carbon future.
Last year, Nucor was the seventh largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the United States. As part of this transition, Nucor said it also would implement new energy efficiency projects, pursue carbon capture and storage, and explore ways to further reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with its raw materials mix.
Nucor also continues to invest in new recycled steel facilities that are essential to building out the infrastructure needed to assure the United States' clean energy future.
Nucor's plate steel mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky, will be one of only a few mills in the world capable of supporting the offshore wind market's towers and foundations. The company also recently announced a tube mill project in Kentucky that will supply galvanized solar torque tube to the nation's expanding solar energy markets.
"For more than 50 years, Nucor has been built on a sustainable model of recycling steel to produce new steel and steel products, and we continue to push recycled steel into products where it was never considered viable," Topalian said. "While most of the world still relies on higher-emitting technologies of the past, we are continuing to lead the way with steel as a building block for a modern, greener economy."