Midstates Data Transport — doing business as Stealth Broadband — recently announced its recent acquisition of the internet services division of Applied Connective Technologies (ACT).
Since its incorporation in 2016, Stealth’s corporate mission has been to become the leading internet service provider in rural Northeast Nebraska. The acquisition of ACT’s internet services division brings the company one step closer to accomplishing its goal.
Stealth Broadband specializes in providing high-speed, affordable and reliable internet services to unserved and underserved areas, with no data restrictions.
Stealth operates in Antelope, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Platte, Polk, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge and Burt counties. With the acquisition, Stealth intends to expand and improve internet coverage throughout Colfax, Platte, Madison, Boone, Butler, Greeley, Nance and Wheeler counties.
“Broadband internet access has been deemed a critical component for the growth and development of rural Nebraska. Stealth Broadband is committed to expanding high-speed, affordable and reliable internet to these rural areas. This acquisition will aid in bridging the digital divide between urban and rural homes,” said Mike Storjohann, CEO and owner of Stealth Broadband.
“We’re thrilled about this development,” said Ed Knott, president of Applied Connective. “Not only do we have full faith in the team at Stealth, but our internet service was always intended to fill the gap in local need until better options reached rural Nebraska.”
Knott said since Applied Connective’s inception in 2004, its focus has always been and remains on business technologies. High-speed internet provided via fixed wireless had been its only residential-facing service division.
“We are excited to pass the baton to a carrier that’s local, reliable and committed to fantastic service,” he said.
“We want to reassure current ACT internet customers their service will continue, uninterrupted. Stealth is excited to expand on an already great customer base, and we are committed to delivering the latest in technology,” Storjohann said.