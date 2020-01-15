Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during November.

According to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the leading indicator — a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future — rose by 0.7%.

“The November increase implies modest economic growth in Nebraska during the first half of 2020,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

The leading indicator rose due to an increase in manufacturing hours worked, a drop in initial claims for unemployment insurance and strong businesses expectations, Thompson said.

Respondents to the November Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

One component of the leading indicator, building permits for single-family homes, fell sharply during November.

The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska’s College of Business.

Owners/operators and their background: MJ’s Gelato is owned by Pat and Jodi Ronspies. Pat works at Vulcraft, and Jodi began her other business, Employment Works Inc., in 1996.

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Callie “Cal” Reeves is a 200-hour trained instructor by Goldenrod Yoga/Britt Foster of Madison. She has been teaching for nearly two years, first starting at Happy Heart Yoga in Battle Creek as a student nearly five years ago.

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.