Alcohol inspections on March 6 in Brown, Rock and Keya Paha counties found most businesses in compliance.
A total of 10 businesses were inspected. All of the businesses checked the minor’s identification, and only one business, the Cattleman’s Lounge in Springview, sold to a minor, said Thomas Cody of the Nebraska State Patrol in a press release.
The inspections were funded by a grant from the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Cody said.