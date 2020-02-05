Spring game tickets for veterans

First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska Athletics are uniting to provide 3,000 tickets to active military, veterans and their families to the 2020 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 18.

Tickets will be available at First National Bank in Norfolk, 1500 Market Lane, on Saturday, Feb. 15, while supplies last.

A limited number of tickets will be available. Recipients will be limited to four tickets per person with an accepted form of military identification. Identification accepted will include active duty military, reserve military, retired military, military dependent identification cards, VA medical identification cards, veterans designation on identification card, American Legion or VFW cards and DD214 forms.

Visit fnbo.com/huskers for more information. Tickets will be distributed through the branch lobby only, unless otherwise stated.

Farm workshop planned

The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.

New cell site at Center

U.S. Cellular recently installed a new VoLTE cell site along Nebraska Highway 84 just south of Center. The site enhances the company’s network in Center and along Highway 84. It is among more than 420 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new featu…

Bankruptcies for Feb. 5, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Love named president of sign association

Brad Love of Love Signs in Norfolk was named as the new president of World Sign Associates at the organization’s annual meeting last fall at Westin Hotel Downtown Denver.