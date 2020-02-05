Spring game tickets for veterans

First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska Athletics are uniting to provide 3,000 tickets to active military, veterans and their families to the 2020 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 18.
Tickets will be available at First National Bank in Norfolk, 1500 Market Lane, on Saturday, Feb. 15, while supplies last.
A limited number of tickets will be available. Recipients will be limited to four tickets per person with an accepted form of military identification. Identification accepted will include active duty military, reserve military, retired military, military dependent identification cards, VA medical identification cards, veterans designation on identification card, American Legion or VFW cards and DD214 forms.
Visit fnbo.com/huskers for more information. Tickets will be distributed through the branch lobby only, unless otherwise stated.