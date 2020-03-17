Sparklight is opening wifi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the online resources they want and need.

Sparklight’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, located at 100 N. Victory Road, in Norfolk.

Additionally, Sparklight announced that as of March 13, 2020, it is making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for its customers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.

Tags

In other news

Grand opening delayed for Shoe Sensation

NORFOLK — Shoe Sensation has postponed its ribbon-cutting and grand opening weekend due to the evolving concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It was originally set for Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5. Shoe Sensation in Norfolk is currently open for business.

BBB scam alert: Robocall scams get political

BBB scam alert: Robocall scams get political

Between the political ads and the news coverage, the 2020 presidential election is impossible to ignore. But voters aren’t the only ones paying attention. According to recent Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker reports, scammers are using phony political fundraising calls to trick Americans …

Cooperative sees boost in earnings

BATTLE CREEK — Farmers Pride, an area farmer cooperative, reported earnings of $2.2 million for its 2019 fiscal year at its annual meeting in Norfolk on Feb. 25.

Bankruptcies for March 4, 2020

Bankruptcies for March 4, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.