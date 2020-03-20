Sparklight announced additional relief measures to support families in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. A 15 Mbps internet plan is available for the next 60 days to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students. No documentation will be required to sign up for this plan.

Earlier this week, the company opened free WiFi hotspots in Sparklight local office parking lots across its footprint for public use during the crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected. The company will work to open additional WiFi hotspots in other public areas in the coming days and weeks.

“A fast and reliable internet connection has never been more important for staying in touch with family, friends, school and work,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “Being a local connectivity provider means we are there for our communities in difficult times like these, and we remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting them through this crisis.”

Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.

In other news

Sparklight offering low cost internet to assist families in need

Culver’s to temporarily serve guests via drive-thru only

Norfolk -- To continue serving quality, safe food, Culver’s of Norfolk, located at 924 S. 20th St., is temporarily suspending in-restaurant dining and embracing a drive-thru only model. The in-restaurant closure is a precautionary measure to encourage social distancing practices and is not t…

Hy-Vee announces temporary store changes

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Tuesday evening that its store hours would be shortened to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize the store and restock items in highest demand.

Bankruptcies for March 18, 2020

Bankruptcies for March 18, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Grand opening delayed for Shoe Sensation

NORFOLK — Shoe Sensation has postponed its ribbon-cutting and grand opening weekend due to the evolving concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It was originally set for Friday, April 3, to Sunday, April 5. Shoe Sensation in Norfolk is currently open for business.