Sparklight offering low cost internet to assist families in need

Sparklight announced additional relief measures to support families in need during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. A 15 Mbps internet plan is available for the next 60 days to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students. No documentation will be required to sign up for this plan.
Earlier this week, the company opened free WiFi hotspots in Sparklight local office parking lots across its footprint for public use during the crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected. The company will work to open additional WiFi hotspots in other public areas in the coming days and weeks.
“A fast and reliable internet connection has never been more important for staying in touch with family, friends, school and work,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “Being a local connectivity provider means we are there for our communities in difficult times like these, and we remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting them through this crisis.”
Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.