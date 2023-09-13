The fire truck made by Danko Emergency Equipment in Snyder is one of four remaining finalists in the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance.
Public voting for the top four semifinalists in the bracket-style competition will continue Sunday, Sept. 17, at nemanufacturingalliance.com. The tournament leads Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month in October. The champion will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista.
Other products still in the tournament are the the Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver from Endicott Clay Products Co. in Endicott; Ignis Firefighting System by Drone Amplified in Lincoln; and Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair by Rocket Mobility in Columbus.