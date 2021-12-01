The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging support of small businesses with the announcement of the launch of its Small Business Season earlier this week.
The season will run from now through the end of the year, and the chamber encourages people to support the efforts of small-business owners through purchases, reviews and referrals.
Austen Hagood, president of the Norfolk chamber, said the idea of Small Business Season is to motivate more shoppers to buy from the area’s small businesses.
“With the pandemic, the workforce shortage, supply chain slowdowns and the rising cost of nearly everything recently, small businesses are facing unprecedented struggles,” Hagood said. “At the chamber, we are encouraging everyone to shop small this holiday season and beyond.”
Hagood said it is estimated that $68 of every $100 spent locally stays local.
“That type of smart spending helps everyone in the Norfolk area,” he said. “That’s why we’ve started saying, ‘Do something big and shop small. Shop local. Let’s keep our dollars in our towns.’ ”
The chamber is encouraging consumers to be on the lookout for signs in several small-business windows throughout Norfolk and to remember the importance of shopping local.