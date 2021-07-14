A program providing aid to restaurants and other establishments struggling because of the pandemic has closed.
Isabel Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced the closure of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program on July 7. The program had been signed into law as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Guzman said the fund provided $28.6 billion in relief to more than 100,000 restaurants and other food and beverage businesses across the nation; the most significant funding went to the hardest-hit and underserved businesses.
“Restaurants are at the center of our neighborhoods and propel economic activity on main streets,” Guzman said. “As among the first to close in this pandemic and likely the last to reopen, many are still struggling to survive.”
As of June 30, the program had received more than 278,000 submitted eligible applications representing over $72.2 billion in requested funds, and about 101,000 applicants were approved to restaurants, bars and other restaurant-type businesses.
Underserved populations received approximately $18 billion in grant awards, including women-owned businesses ($7.5 billion); veteran-owned businesses ($1 billion); social and economically disadvantaged-owned businesses ($6.7 billion) and businesses owned by representatives of multiple underserved populations ($2.8 billion).
The remainder of the $28.6 billion was awarded to eligible applicants not identified as part of an underserved group.
The average size of grant awards to applicants was $283,000.
As outlined by Congress, restaurants and bars were eligible for economic aid equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location. The funds were available for certain eligible uses, such as payroll and rent.
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund application platform will remain open for a limited time to allow applicants to check their status, address payment corrections or ask questions. The administration will disable access to the platform on Wednesday, July 14.
With the closure of the fund, the administration will continue to deliver economic aid to help small businesses recover with critical relief through programs such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans and targeted programs.
For additional information on the administration’s economic relief programs, visit COVID-19 relief options at sba.gov.