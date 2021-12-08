The Nucor Corp. Board of Directors recently announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.50 per share.
This cash dividend is payable on Feb. 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on Dec. 31, 2021, and is Nucor's 195th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 49 consecutive years — every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.
The board also approved the repurchase of up to $4 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. This new authorization replaces the previously authorized $3 billion repurchase program, which was terminated in connection with the approval of the new authorization. About $2.33 billion of the company's common stock had been repurchased from its early authorization in May 2021 through Dec. 1.
The company expects share repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or through private transactions or block trades. The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, share price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The new share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no expiration date.
Nucor has returned nearly $3.53 billion to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments year-to-date through Dec. 1.