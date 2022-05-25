LINCOLN — Two Northeast Nebraskans are among members of the NE Chamber Foundation’s 14th Leadership Nebraska class.
Candace Schmidt with Norfolk Public Schools in Norfolk and Brittany Weber with State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne will take part in the nine-month program, which cover a range of key Nebraska issues. It includes economic development, workforce and education, agriculture and environment, health care, education, government and policy development.
Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.
Participants are selected from across the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.
NE Chamber president Bryan Slone said he’s pleased to welcome the high-caliber group from across the state to take part in the program: “If we’re going to compete and win in the race for new families, talent, innovation and community development over the next five to 10 years, we need strong, informed and connected leaders to help us go the distance.”
After graduation, participants will join a network of 320 alumni committed to lifelong learning and community engagement. Leadership Nebraska is the NE Chamber Foundation’s cornerstone program.