Two Northeast Nebraskans were among state leaders recognized with certificates and commemorative awards for completing Class XIV of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony in Lincoln.
Candace Schmidt with Norfolk Public Schools and Brittany Webber with State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne were among the 30 graduates who are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska.
The Leadership Nebraska program enhances leadership skills and deepens the knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing the state. The program is dedicated to the development of informed leaders who understand issues, define problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility in Nebraska.
The program includes six two-day sessions at various locations across Nebraska. Topic areas include economic development, health care, agriculture, education and government and policy.