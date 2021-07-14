Columbus Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic and Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic satellite locations in Norfolk have a new home.
The clinics moved from Creekwood Plaza to Fountain Point Medical Community, 3901 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite J, on July 1. Columbus Community Hospital health care providers staff the clinics.
Korie Whitmore, director of clinics at Columbus Community Hospital, said the new space is inviting and convenient for patients, and it allows the organization to continue providing high-quality care for patients in the Norfolk area.
Dr. Dustin Volkmer, the hospital’s orthopedic medical director, said the move “allows us to become more fully engaged with other medical providers in the community. It also provides a state-of-the-art facility where our patients will have access to first-class amenities and services such as radiology and physical therapy.”
“Fountain Point Medical Community is easily accessible and provides a newer, more modern facility,” added Dr. Nila Novotny, a physician at Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic. “Relocating allows us to meet the needs of patients better and continue to provide high-quality care.”