NORFOLK — The Center for Enterprise at Northeast Community College in Norfolk will be the site of two seminars next month that will explain general sales and use taxes, and tax uses for manufacturing machinery and equipment.
General Sales and Use Tax Seminar (4 hours CPE credit) is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh College of Nursing building, Room 140. Distance learning opportunities are also available through Northeast’s extended campuses in O’Neill and West Point, as well as the Ainsworth regional office.
This course covers the basics of Nebraska sales and use tax. It is ideal for business owners and those considering starting a business, this course will not only benefit professionals but the general public as well. The presentation covers all areas of sales and use tax, including licensing requirements, exemptions, reporting and taxable services.
Manufacturing Machinery & Equipment Seminar (3 hours CPE credit) will be held that afternoon from 1-4 p.m. in the same location with the same distance learning opportunities.
This class will cover the sales tax exemption for purchases of equipment used in the manufacturing process. Parts and repair labor for MME is included in this seminar. Discussion will include qualifying manufacturing operations and which equipment qualifies for the exemption. A portion of the session will be dedicated to contractors who annex or install MEE or perform repairs on MME. This course will benefit anyone operating a manufacturing facility or anyone who provides equipment, parts or repairs to manufacturing operations.
Registration and course materials may be found at http://www.revenue.nebraska.gov/education/educate.html. Click on the Seminar Schedule and then on the specific seminar.
There is a cost of each seminar, which led by a representative of the Nebraska Department of Revenue.