WAYNE — A grant recently acquired by Providence Medical Center in Wayne soon will allow the hospital to improve its emergency care services.
A $189,602 grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Health Program will allow the facility to acquire equipment and training to connect with Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., where emergency staff will be on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help local medical providers deliver the best possible care in the shortest possible time.
High-definition cameras and microphones will allow the eCARE Emergency virtual team at Avera to both see and hear everything that is taking place in the emergency room. They can guide rural nurses and other providers in patient care until a rural physician arrives. They also can consult with doctors on difficult cases.
"We are committed to delivering the best possible health care to our community, and this technology takes a big step toward meeting that commitment," said Jim Frank, CEO of Providence Medical Center.
The new eCARE Emergency service is expected to be operational by the end of October.
This type of hub-and-spoke health delivery, pioneered by Avera and Helmsley, also is being used to bring pharmacy services and intensive care specialty access to rural hospitals and patients across the seven-state region.
The eCare programs are part of The Helmsley Charitable Trust Rural Healthcare Program’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of rural residents in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. Programs include telehealth services, training, emergency medical care, diagnostics, cardiac care, cancer care and research into innovations that specifically address the challenges of health care in rural America.