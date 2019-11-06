Retirees to meet

The retired staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk will gather for a monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Divots.
Brad Wolverton shares information about his new business, Humbug Creek Taxidermy, located at 320 N. Stanton St., Pilger.
Aspiring food business owners are invited to a free panel discussion on Thursday, Nov. 14, in Norfolk.
The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during September, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
EPA Region 7 recently announced that funding for locally focused environmental education grants is now available under the 2019 EE Local Grant Program.
Fits & Giggles and Fits & Giggles, Too! in Norfolk recently received a Step 5 rating in the Nebraska Step Up to Quality program.
PIERCE — An Advanced QuickBooks workshop will be offered to local entrepreneurs and business owners on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Pierce Public Library in Pierce.
You might hear Jonathon Schahrer long before you see him roll by in his car.