The retired staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk will gather for a monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Divots.

Retirees to meet

Bankruptcies for Nov. 6

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Norfolk daycares ‘Step Up’

Fits & Giggles and Fits & Giggles, Too! in Norfolk recently received a Step 5 rating in the Nebraska Step Up to Quality program.

QuickBooks workshop planned in Pierce

PIERCE — An Advanced QuickBooks workshop will be offered to local entrepreneurs and business owners on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Pierce Public Library in Pierce.