The Nebraska Board of Engineers and Architects is urging residents to be mindful of regulations regarding engineering and architecture as construction increases in the state.
“With construction increasing in Nebraska, the board has seen more projects not designed and sealed by Nebraska-licensed architects and/or professional engineers when required by state law,” Josh Frerking, public information officer for the board, said in a press release. “These cases occur in both rural communities and cities across many of Nebraska’s 93 counties.”
The board was created in 1937 to safeguard life, health and property and promote public welfare in Nebraska through licensing and enforcement of state statutes. It is a state agency that regulates the practice of engineering and architecture through the administration of the Engineers and Architects Regulation Act.
Frerking said the act ensures those who practice architecture and engineering are qualified through education, experience and examination. The act also regulates when licensed architects and professional engineers are required to be involved in the planning and design of any building, structure, or work projects of significant size and complexity.
The act requires licensed architects and/or professional engineers to be involved in the planning and designing of any building or structure that exceeds the maximum building area per its occupancy classification as defined in Rule 10.3.
“The determination of whether a licensed architect or professional engineer is required on building projects is based on two predominant factors: The project size and the project occupancy classification, according to the state building code,” Frerking said.
Projects classified as an A-Assembly occupancy that are 1,000 square feet or larger, for example, require a licensed architect and/or professional engineer to be involved in the planning and design of the project. Any structure that contains two or more occupancies is governed by the most restrictive occupancy for the purpose of utilizing Rule 10.3.
Frerking said community members who are informed about the regulation act can help protect their property, protect those on their property and prevent damage or liability from improperly constructed buildings.
“When the act is not followed, property owners and developers may be liable if a structure violates the act and is subject to fines and civil penalties authorized by state statute,” he said. “Finally, insurers may refuse to pay claims for structures built in violation of the law.”
The board has a licensee lookup feature on its website, ea.nebraska.gov, which allows anyone to locate a licensed architect or professional engineer nearby.
“By involving the appropriate professionals in building projects, we continue to build a safer Nebraska,” he said.