Renewing free Wi-Fi hot spots

In an effort to provide continued Wi-Fi connectivity for customers and communities and to ease the financial burden of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sparklight has announced its intentions to extend its commitment to the Federal Communications Commission’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge.
Sparklight originally committed to the pledge on March 13, and it will now extend the following activities through Tuesday, June 30:
— Waiving of late charges and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and small-business customers who are unable to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
— Opening of free Wi-Fi hotspots in local office parking lots and other public areas for public use to keep individuals and communities connected. Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have opened more than 140 Wi-Fi hotspots since March 16 — including in Norfolk — and work continues to open additional hotspots in other public areas.
Beyond the pledge actions, the company also will continue to make available through June 30, a low-cost residential internet plan to help low-income families and those affected from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students. Customers may call 877-692-2253 for more information.